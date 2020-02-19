Cecelia M. Bertha (Bethner) of Arnold MD, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Chesapeake Pasadena MD, on February 14, 2020. She was born September 30, 1922 in Baltimore MD. She and her late husband Fred, moved in 1955 to North Shore on the Magothy where they lived for 60 years. She is survived by two daughters, Eileen B Gerkin and Linda A. Higgins of Arnold MD, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena MD, 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020