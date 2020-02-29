On February 26, 2020 Cecelia Pearl Hoyer, lifetime resident of Riviera Beach, passed away at age 85. Pearl was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima grade school, and Seton High School, and was a member of St. Jane Frances Church. Mrs. Hoyer raised 9 children! She then worked 20 years for the Providence Center providing transportation for her "clients". Some of her favorite things were reading romance novels, doing crossword puzzles and watching the Baltimore Orioles. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with her dear friends from St. Rose School. Cecelia Pearl Hoyer was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Hoyer, Jr. and devoted mother of Brian, Stephen and Thomas Hoyer, Katherine Raynor and husband Wade, Linda Kirkpatrick and husband Jeffrey, Anna Engel and husband Frederick, Sharon Dillow and husband Martin, Joseph Hoyer III and wife Emma, and the late Robert Hoyer. Pearl was the dear sister of Catherine Gruss, Jonnie Kamsch, John Miller Jr., Bunny Herb and the late Mary Leiter, and sister in law of Mary Ethier and Vincent Hoyer. She was also blessed with grandchildren Timothy, Nicole, Crystal, Wade II, Robert, Celia, Jessica, Hayley, Madison, Ava and Landen, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 169 Riviera Drive, on Sunday 3-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in Maryland Veteran Cemetery, Crownsville. Those who wish may contribute to Providence Center, 1254 Ritchie Highway South, Arnold, Md. 21012 Visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020