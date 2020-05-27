Cecelia "Joyce" Stevens
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Cecelia "Joyce" Stevens of Linthicum, MD. Beloved wife of the late James W. Stevens. Loving mother of James "Darrin" Stevens and his wife Teresa, Traci Somers and her husband Bob, and John "Craig" Stevens and his wife Shelly. Sister of Milton "Skip" Roberts. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Christopher, Jonathan, Matthew, Craig, Kyle, Cole, Reagan and Noelle; and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Zachary. Mrs. Stevens' Graveside Service and Interment will be held privately at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, MD.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
