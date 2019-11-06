Cecelia Theresa "Tess" Balla, 92, formerly of Riviera Beach passed away on November 2, 2019. She is survived by daughters; Margaret Balla Thompson (Gene) of Glen Burnie and Joan Balla Pinner (Jim) of Summerville, SC., 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Gathering of the Friends and Family of Tess will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tess may be directed to the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019