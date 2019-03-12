Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Adams Sr.. View Sign

Mr. Cecil Rhodes Adams, Sr. was born in Gainesboro, VA on December 18, 1924 to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Allie Adams. Mr. Cecil Adams has lived in Maryland for the past 70 years, most recently in Jessup. He worked as a machinist for National Plastics. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting until age 91. Mr. Adams enjoyed photography and visiting his family.Mr. Cecil Rhodes Adams, Sr. passed away with his family by his side on March 7, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. In addition to both his parents he was predeceased by all of his brothers, Norris, Robert, Nathaniel, Albert, Leo, Gaver, and Wayne Adams and two of his three sisters, Ruth Adams and Madeline McDaniels. Mr. Adams leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years Mrs. Bobbie Ruth (nee Davidson) Adams, sons Mr. Cecil R. Adams, Jr. of Crownsville, MD, Mr. Carl Adams of Pasadena, MD , and Mr. Keith Adams of Capon Bridge, WV, daughter Marline A Sullivan of Bridgeville, DE, sister Lorraine Hensley of Harrisonburg, VA, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Friends may call on the family Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM and 10 AM at 11 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 with funeral service at 11 AM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

