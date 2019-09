Cecile M. "Boots" Kirk was born September 18, 1938. Daughter of the late Cecil and Violet Brown, Mrs. Kirk Resided in Glen Burnie for the majority of her life before relocating to Bel Air 2.5 years ago. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gary W. Kirk, who passed away in 2009. Left to cherish her memory are her children Kenny F. Kirk, Robert W. Kirk, Kathi S. Horrell, Lisa Dellapenna, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kirk passed away September 24, 2019. She will be remembered as a dedicated, loving wife and mother, and will be missed by all who knew her. Interment with graveside service will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:15pm at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For more information or to leave condolences visit kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com