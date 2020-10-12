1/2
Celia Alvanos
Celia Alvanos, 89, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1931 to the late Peter and Grace Evans in the town of Ewell, MD located on Smith Island. Celia's career outside the home was spent in state government. She worked 30 years as a legislative reference and spent time as the secretary to the President of the Senate, Mike Miller, and as an administrative assistant to George Manis of Manis Canning and Associates. Celia was also an active at her church of St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. She was a 50-year member and former board member of Agia Anna Philoptochos. Her Greek pastry creations such as, kourabiedes, and koulouraka and meals of pastitsou will be missed. In addition to her parents, Celia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years John Alvanos. She is survived by her two sons, Pete (Barbara) Alvanos of Annapolis and Costa (Michelle) Alvanos of Chester Springs, PA; a sister, Janice and her son, Gregg Spriggs of Annapolis; and grandchildren, Jonathan, Christopher, Theano, Kaitlyn, Sarah and PJ Alvanos. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Celia's life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5 until 7 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Interment will follow at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Annapolis. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
