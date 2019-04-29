Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chantal Kirby Snavely. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM All Hallows Brick Church 3600 Solomon’s Island Road Edgewater , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Chantal Kirby Snavely passed away at the age of 94 on April 16, 2019, from complications of a brain aneurysm. Chantal was born in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 1925.

Chantal and her husband Bill moved to Annapolis in 1950 and resided in Edgewater. Chantal worked at Peerless Clothing in the 60's and '70's. She also worked at Pris' Paper Parlor, where she helped countless Annapolitans celebrate important milestones in their lives.

Chantal and Bill were diehard Baltimore Colts fans and season ticket holders for many, many years. Later Chantal was an avid Ravens fan and traveled to Canton for last summer's Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Chantal was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Wilmer Edison Snavely, Jr. and her granddaughter Anna Kirby Snavely. Chantal is survived by Denise Snavely of Oak Park, CA, Roxanne Winn (Jerry Blackwell) of Annapolis, Karen Keyworth of Denver, CO, Michele Goodson (Bob) of Easton and Wes Snavely of Eagan, MN. She is also survived by 3 grandsons John Winn, IV (Lesley) of Chesterfield, VA, Christopher Winn (Colleen) of Stevensville, MD, and Bryan Siegert of Easton, MD, and 4 great grandchildren Olivia and Mason Winn and Alyssa and Natalie Siegert. Chantal also leaves her beloved dog Buddy.

A memorial service for Chantal will be held Friday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the All Hallows Brick Church, 3600 Solomon's Island Road Edgewater, MD 21037.

