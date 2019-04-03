Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Ann Dorsey. View Sign

Mrs. Charlene Ann Dorsey was born Charlene Ann Herman in Baltimore, MD on December 27, 1959 to the late Stewart L. Herman and the late Charlotte (nee Lowman) Herman. Mrs. Dorsey was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1977. She worked as a buyer for Bunzl. In her free time Mrs. Dorsey enjoyed playing bingo, going shopping, attending craft shows, listening to music, and loved cats, but her family brought her the most joy.Mrs. Charlene Ann Dorsey passed away peacefully at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dorsey is preceded in death by her brother Stewart Lee Herman. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Mr. Michael Lloyd Dorsey of Pasadena, her daughters Mrs. Theresa M. Barnett and her husband Toby of Baltimore and Mrs. Mary E. McDade and her husband Jason of Linthicum, her brother Mr. William Herman and his wife Annette of the Eastern Shore, sister in law Darlene Herman, her two grandsons Joseph Michael McDade and Mason Ryan McDade of Linthicum and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call on the family Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

