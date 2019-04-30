Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Crosley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Louise Crosley, born December 30, 1931, passed on to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. Her children, Rhea, Judy, and Dorr; 12 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren survive Charlene. As an only child, God endowed Charlene with an abiding appreciation for the joy of family and the importance of sharing the message and love of God with others. This appreciation was evident in the reverence with which she approached the tasks of motherhood and the honor she found in sharing God's love with her three children, twelve grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Charlene, alongside her loving husband of 65-years, Fred E. Crosley who passed in November 2018, further spread Christ's love by delivering Gideon Bibles to those in need and by ministering to inmates in Annapolis area prisons. Charlene is remembered as a woman who did not see people's mistakes or shortcomings but instead saw others as Christ does-with kindness, grace, and a readiness to forgive. Charlene lived a life reflective of 1 Samuel 16:7 which says, "People judge by outward appearance, but the LORD looks at a person's thoughts and intentions." Service celebrating Charlene's life will be at Grace EP in Davidsonville, MD at 2:00 pm. on Thursday May 2. Burial will be Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery in Sligo, PA at 11:30.

