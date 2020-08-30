Dr. Charles Addison Fowler III "Chuck", 95 years old, passed away of natural causes in Anne Arundel Medical Center on August 7, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. He was born August 2, 1925 in Casper, Wyoming and grew up in Torrington, Wyoming. Dr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 56 years Rosalyn Wallace Fowler, his son Dr. Charles A. Fowler (Heather), grandsons Noah Fowler & Jed Fowler all of Annapolis, his daughter Geary Fowler of Alexandria, Virginia, his daughter Betsy Chamberlain (Gary) of Warner Robins, Georgia, and grandchildren Sarah & Daniel Nyhan. Dr. Fowler is preceded in death by his parents Charles Addison Fowler Jr and Jessie Anderson Fowler of Torrington, Wyoming, his sister Beth Easton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and his first wife Harriet McGeary Fowler. Dr. Fowler graduated from the United States Naval Academy class of 1948b with a degree in Electrical Engineering, completed a M.S.E.E. from the University of Wyoming, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University. He was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the United States Naval Academy where he taught for 32 years. Dr. Fowler served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and retired as a Lt. Commander. In addition, he worked several years at IITRI. Dr Fowler's interests included Boy Scouts, trains, gardening, and woodworking. Dr. Fowler's life was characterized by Faith in God, and dedication and service to the church. Chuck & his wife Rosie were members and sang in the choir at Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Annapolis, Maryland for many years and were enthusiastic members of the Reapers group. He also served as a Trustee for a number of years. Arrangements are being handled by Hardesty Funeral home. Dr. Fowler was interred at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.



