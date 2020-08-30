1/1
Charles A. Fowler III
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Charles Addison Fowler III "Chuck", 95 years old, passed away of natural causes in Anne Arundel Medical Center on August 7, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. He was born August 2, 1925 in Casper, Wyoming and grew up in Torrington, Wyoming. Dr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 56 years Rosalyn Wallace Fowler, his son Dr. Charles A. Fowler (Heather), grandsons Noah Fowler & Jed Fowler all of Annapolis, his daughter Geary Fowler of Alexandria, Virginia, his daughter Betsy Chamberlain (Gary) of Warner Robins, Georgia, and grandchildren Sarah & Daniel Nyhan. Dr. Fowler is preceded in death by his parents Charles Addison Fowler Jr and Jessie Anderson Fowler of Torrington, Wyoming, his sister Beth Easton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and his first wife Harriet McGeary Fowler. Dr. Fowler graduated from the United States Naval Academy class of 1948b with a degree in Electrical Engineering, completed a M.S.E.E. from the University of Wyoming, and a PhD in Electrical Engineering from George Washington University. He was an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering at the United States Naval Academy where he taught for 32 years. Dr. Fowler served in the U.S. Naval Reserve and retired as a Lt. Commander. In addition, he worked several years at IITRI. Dr Fowler's interests included Boy Scouts, trains, gardening, and woodworking. Dr. Fowler's life was characterized by Faith in God, and dedication and service to the church. Chuck & his wife Rosie were members and sang in the choir at Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Annapolis, Maryland for many years and were enthusiastic members of the Reapers group. He also served as a Trustee for a number of years. Arrangements are being handled by Hardesty Funeral home. Dr. Fowler was interred at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved