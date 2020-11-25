Charles "Buck" Augustus Lynch III, Safety and Training Manager at the Port of Baltimore passed away at the age of 58 on November 22, 2020. After living enough for 3 life times, Buck passed away peacefully in the safety and serenity of his home, surrounded by his family and his dogs. Buck is survived by too many people to mention individually without inadvertently omitting equally as important players in his life. On March 28th 2015, Buck married Lynn Tiernan, who he had dated back in 1987, after going their separate ways for many years, ultimately, their spiritual connection brought them back together; (and a Facebook message from Buck asking Lynn on a lunch date), the rest is history. Buck lived a beautiful and full life, writing all of that would take days and hundreds of pages to complete. Those who knew him, can attest to how awesome he was. He will be deeply missed by all persons he touched. A service will be provided when we can fill a stadium, to be determined In loving memory of Buck Lynch- the man, the myth, the legend 01/23/1962 - 11/22/2020 In lieu of flowers, please make donations to https://www.matthewpucinofoundation.org/
or http://www.damascushouse.org/