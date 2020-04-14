Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 21, 1922 – April 6, 2020. Charles Arthur (Chuck) Nelson died comfortably at home on April 6 in Annapolis. He was 97. He was a devoted husband to his late wife of 69 years, Anne Higgins Nelson, and a loving and deeply loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He listened carefully, asked probing questions whether in conversation with a child or peer, and acted thoughtfully. He was kind, unendingly curious, an ardent gardener, keen bird-watcher and skilled carpenter who relaxed by building bookcases and furniture. An avid reader and voracious student of American political thought and history, he had a particular interest in the life and times of Abraham Lincoln. As a lefty, with a racquet or paddle in his hand he was a wily opponent with a devious slice, even into his 80's. Simple foods gave him great pleasure-a bowl of spaghetti aglio e olio or a hot dog with chips. Colleagues in business and academia valued his counsel and held him in the highest regard. And his children never stopped learning from him, especially during his uncomplaining slide toward death. Chuck was born in Berwyn, Illinois. He graduated from Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois, and was accepted to St. John's College in Annapolis in 1941. His parents could be counted on for $50; in despair, he wrote for financial aid and the college granted it, as well as a job waiting tables in the dining hall. A new world opened before him, invigorated by a curriculum devoted to the reading and discussion of great books. He wrote in his memoirs, "The College changed my life permanently," affecting the way he thought and read until his final days. In retirement, he edited or wrote three books about the central characters in the founding of the St. John's "New Program," Stringfellow Barr and Scott Buchanan. Chuck's college career was interrupted by the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He hitch-hiked to Washington the following day to witness Franklin D. Roosevelt call upon Congress for a declaration of war, and immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corps. But when called up in 1943, a medical exam revealed tuberculosis scarring on his lungs, and he was discharged home to work two war production jobs making bullets and submarine radar parts. He returned to St. John's in 1945 and graduated in 1947. Meanwhile, Chuck was falling in love with Anne, his neighbor from across the alley and high school sweetheart. They were married after Anne graduated from Oberlin College in 1946. A year later the couple returned to Chicago, where Chuck began a career focused on education. He became director of the American Foundation for Political Education, organizing seminars in world politics and American foreign policy in cooperation with the University of Chicago and universities libraries and foreign policy groups across the country. In 1956, he left Chicago for New York, and settled his young family in White Plains. There he began a long career as a consultant to colleges, universities and other nonprofit institutions, including as head of his own firm, Nelson Associates, and later as national partner in KPMG Peat Marwick. President Gerald R. Ford appointed him to the National Council on Educational Research. Among other trusteeships, he served as chairman of the Executive Council on Foreign Diplomats and a member of the Board of St. John's College in Annapolis and Santa Fe, NM, for nearly 60 years, including six years as chairman. In addition to books on the founders of St. John's, he was the author or editor of books on foreign policy, education, management and business ethics. Midway through his New York consulting career, Anne and Chuck acquired their home in Croton-on-Hudson, where they resided for more than 30 years. Their house regularly drew family and friends to gather and talk, swim, and play ping-pong and bocce. Chuck settled into a productive retirement. In 1982 he founded and published the Gazette, a weekly newspaper in Croton-on-Hudson, and later the Ossining-Briarcliff Gazette. In 2002, he and Anne headed back to his beloved Annapolis where, at the age of 88, he completed a final book about the ill-fated African colonization movement of the 1800's. His wife Anne preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by sons Christopher (Joyce), Colin (Connie) and Ted (Beth) Nelson and daughter Janet (Ken) Berggren, as well as 11 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren. A gathering in his memory will be held later. The family would welcome memorials made to St. John's College.

