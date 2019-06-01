Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bagley. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401-1402 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Chester Bagley Jr, 72, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on May 28, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Chet and Betty Bagley and was predeceased by his sister Barbara Ann Champion. He served in Vietnam in 1968 as a lance corporal in the US Marine Corps, and retired as a highly decorated Marine and Purple Heart recipient. Charles received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in History and Language Arts Education from the University of Md., Pitt, and Duquesne. During his thirty year teaching career, he taught in Prince Georges County, Md. at Kenmoor, Francis Scott Key, and Benjamin Tasker Middle Schools. Retired in 2002 he was able to devote more time to his many passions, including golf, travel, camping, US history, reading, and most importantly his grandchildren. He split his free time between Maryland and Florida and always made time to bend an elbow with friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne "Dee" and his three children: Charles Bagley III, Becky Meister, and Chrissy Bagley; and four grandchildren: Ben Bagley, Amelia Meister, Brice Meister, and Colton Meister; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8th from 2pm until 4pm. Visit

