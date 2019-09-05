Charles "Charlie" Bender, 90, of Charlottesville, VA passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Laurels of Charlottesville. He was born on December 12, 1928 in Allentown, PA to the late Ralph and Mary Bender. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mary "Mollie" Diehl Bender; children, Beth Friedmann, Linda Boyle and Charles "Skip" Bender; six grandchildren, Alex Bender, Glenn Bender, Hannah Bender, Kelly Friedmann, Michael Friedmann and Eileen Boyle; and one great granddaughter, Cordelia Bender. A private family service will be held in Maryland. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, VA is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019