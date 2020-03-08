On March 6th, Anne Arundel County retired veteran Firefighter and Paramedic Charles W. Boyer Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Georgia. He was 78. Charlie was born on Nov. 17, 1941 to the late Wilson R. Boyer and A. Victoria Boyer. He is survived by his loving wife Patrenella Boyer and his 3 dogs, Moose,Rascal, and Suzie. Charlie is also survived by 3 sisters Glenda, Darlene, and Mary Estelle. He was the father of Chuck Boyer, Sharon Burke, Donna Marchese, and Bonnie Ward. He was also stepfather to Robert Bertzos of Massachusetts and Kenneth Gross. Charlie had 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and doing karaoke for the senior centers in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to the or Hospice Care Center of your choice in his name. The family thanks all of you for your prayers and support.

