Charles Richard Brown II went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday February 12th, 2019. Born October 28th, 1918 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of late Charles Richard Brown and Grace (Knapp) Brown. He was raised in Washington D.C. where he attended high school. He joined the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a fighter pilot and served in the Pacific Theater and the Occupation of Japan. He worked for Western Electric for 35 years. He was a member of Riverdale Baptist Church for almost 40 years where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School. He enjoyed telling stories, reminiscing and spending time with his family. Charles was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Norma Jean Souther. He is survived by his children, Cynthia Hall of Stevensville, Md and Charles Richard Brown III of Mt. Airy, MD and his wife's children, John H. Chambers of Jacksonville, Fl and Jerri Livingston of Harpers Ferry, WV; grandchildren, Daniel Hall, Ryan Hall, Jamie Hall, Charles Richard Brown IV, Casey McClenny, Kevin Brown, Caitlin Brown, Johnny Chambers, Cindy Yates, Chad Livingston, Angel Williams, and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday February 16th at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 710 Ridgely Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401. The family will receive visitors Saturday February 16th from 11am-12pm. Interment Private. Please view and sign the family's guestbook: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary