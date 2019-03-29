Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Brown. View Sign

Charles Edward Brown, 72, husband of Janet Warfield Brown, Greenwood, SC, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at their home. The Browns would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10th.He was born in Houston, Texas on May 18, 1946 to the late Wilbert Otho Brown and Helen Pearce Brown. He lived most of his early life in Scottsbluff, Nebraska before attending the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Gamma Chi Chapter of Sigma Chi and is a Life Loyal Sig. His professional life included: Program Analysis Officer, Federal Supply Service-General Services Administration; Administrative Manager, Coopers and Lybrand; Director of Finance and Administration, Arthur Young &Co.; (all located in Washington, DC) and Executive Director, Smith , Somerville & Case (Baltimore, MD). He and his wife owned and operated Anchor Insurance Agency in Deale, MD from 1989 to 2014.Surviving in addition to his wife, Janet, of almost 50 years, are two sons, Adam David Brown (Amanda) of Colorado Springs, CO and Staff Sergeant Michael Pearce Brown, US Army, Ret., of Seymour, Tennessee, sister Helen Joanne Brown Golden (John) of Montgomery, AL, step-mother Hazel Brown White of Savannah, GA, and also surviving are sister's-in-law Linda Barker (Donald), Martha Badrian(John), Diane Sullivan (Sean), brother-in-law Bruce Warfield, and several nieces and nephews. He was an avid sportsman, enjoying fishing and hunting both as a boy and later into his adult years. He loved to cruise the Chesapeake Bay from the northern tip to its southernmost waters. He was a Scout Leader with The Boy Scouts of America for many years and was proud of the young men who reached Eagle rank while he was their Scoutmaster. A memorial service will be held at Cedar Grove Methodist Church, 5965 Deale-Churchton-Road, Deale, MD 20751, at 1:00 PM Monday, April 8TH. Visitation will be prior to the service with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649, the , or a . For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Greenwood, SC assisted the Brown family. Funeral Home Blyth Funeral Home

