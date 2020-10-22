1/1
Charles C. McGowans
Charles Caronius McGowans (Charlie) was born in Annapolis, MD on August 23,1934. He attended Wiley H. Bates High School until grade 10 and then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served 4 years. After having several jobs, Charles ultimately went to work for the Maryland Department of Education as Head Custodian where he retired after 40 years of service. He loved playing cards and bowling. He will be sorely missed. Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shirley McGowans. He is also survived by his son Augustus (Sarah) McGowans, sister Shirley Turner, and sister-in-law Lillian McGowans. He also leaves to cherish his memory, two granddaughters Ashlin Price and Lakisha McGowans, and 5 great-granddaughters Makaiya, Makayla, Caiden, Kaiyannna and Keira. And a host of nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to list. Services will be held on Friday, October 23rd. A viewing will be held from 11am- 12pm and funeral services beginning at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church of Annapolis, 31 W. Washington Street, Annapolis, MD. * Social distancing enforced * Masks required

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
