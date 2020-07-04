1/1
Charles Clark
1943 - 2020
Charles "Dick" Richard Clark of West River, MD and a lifelong resident of the Annapolis area, died on Tuesday, June 30 of natural causes. Born on March 27, 1943 in Annapolis, MD to the late Estelle Owens and Leonard Abbot Clark, Jr., Dick served overseas in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. He joined the Annapolis City Fire Department in 1965 and retired in 2010 as a Battalion Chief. He was passionate about his love of firefighting and serving the community. Dick passed his enthusiasm for the love of fire service to many over his 45-year career. He took great pride in welcoming new cadets and watching them develop as others did for him in his early years. The Annapolis City Fire Department was an instrumental part of his life and he took immense pride in his service. Dick had three great passions in his life, his family, the Annapolis City Fire Department and the Baltimore Ravens. He married the love of his life, Carole Sue Peddicord Clark on February 13, 1965. Together, they enjoyed a 55-year marriage filled with enduring love and support. Dick and Carole raised two children, Kevin Scott Clark and Karen Ann Clark Wentworth, both a source of unending pride. He loved suggesting that he "hand-picked" his children's spouses; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Pollero Clark and son-in-law, Bryan Paul Wentworth. Dick was a loving grandfather to five beautiful, spirited grandchildren; Paige Elizabeth, Anna Jane and Alexander Jacob Clark and Grace Katherine and Blake Charles Wentworth. He is also survived by his brothers, Leonard and George Clark and Charles Milburn. Friends are invited to celebrate Dick's life, with CDC and social distancing guidelines observed, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis, MD at approximately 11 am. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
July 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
