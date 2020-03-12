Charles D. Connors, III, "Charlie" died suddenly on March 9, 2020. Charlie was a lifelong resident of Shady Side and a graduate of Southern High School. He was born on December 5, 1998, in Annapolis, MD to Charles Connors, II and Melissa Brown. Charlie worked as a bartender at the Corner Grille and Brick House of Shady Side and as a legal assistant for Rosenberg & Fayne Law Firm. Charlie enjoyed snowboarding, traveling with his friends and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Charlie is survived by his siblings, Wyatt Rose and Lacey Harding, both of Shady Side and Angela and Kayden Connors, his grandparents, Peggy Roberts and Joseph Brown, both of Maryland, Stella and Theo Johnson of Texas and Charles Daniel Connors of Michigan. He is also survived by his step-father Matthew Rose and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlie's life on Sunday, March 15 from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring. Online condolences and tributes may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020