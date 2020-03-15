Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Crosby. View Sign Service Information Service 11:30 AM The Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles P. Crosby, Sr died March 07, 2020 at his Little River, SC home. Born May 19, 1949 in Prince George County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Spaulding Thomas and Florence Katherine (Coates) Crosby. He was a Vietnam veteran in the US Army. Charles was an electrician and worked for David Taylor Naval Base until his 2003 retirement. In 2004 He came to Horry County, Sc with his late companion, Cheryl Phipps. Charles had many friends who he loved to spend time with, he was a member of numerous veterans organizations. In 1999 Sharon Crosby, his wife, passed away. Survivors include his only son, Charles Crosby, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Crosby and Marty Crosby; granddaughter, Stella Wynne Crosby; and a son and daughter of Cheryl Phipps, B J Phipps and Kim Phipps. A military service will be held at The Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with full military honors.

Charles P. Crosby, Sr died March 07, 2020 at his Little River, SC home. Born May 19, 1949 in Prince George County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Spaulding Thomas and Florence Katherine (Coates) Crosby. He was a Vietnam veteran in the US Army. Charles was an electrician and worked for David Taylor Naval Base until his 2003 retirement. In 2004 He came to Horry County, Sc with his late companion, Cheryl Phipps. Charles had many friends who he loved to spend time with, he was a member of numerous veterans organizations. In 1999 Sharon Crosby, his wife, passed away. Survivors include his only son, Charles Crosby, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Crosby and Marty Crosby; granddaughter, Stella Wynne Crosby; and a son and daughter of Cheryl Phipps, B J Phipps and Kim Phipps. A military service will be held at The Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with full military honors. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close