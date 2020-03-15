Charles P. Crosby, Sr died March 07, 2020 at his Little River, SC home. Born May 19, 1949 in Prince George County, Maryland, he was a son of the late Spaulding Thomas and Florence Katherine (Coates) Crosby. He was a Vietnam veteran in the US Army. Charles was an electrician and worked for David Taylor Naval Base until his 2003 retirement. In 2004 He came to Horry County, Sc with his late companion, Cheryl Phipps. Charles had many friends who he loved to spend time with, he was a member of numerous veterans organizations. In 1999 Sharon Crosby, his wife, passed away. Survivors include his only son, Charles Crosby, Jr.; brothers, Tommy Crosby and Marty Crosby; granddaughter, Stella Wynne Crosby; and a son and daughter of Cheryl Phipps, B J Phipps and Kim Phipps. A military service will be held at The Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with full military honors.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020