Charles Kenneth Dewberry died peacefully at home in Bremen, Georgia on February 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Charles was born on August 23, 1942 in Annapolis, MD. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1960. He was a member of the MD Army National Guard and an Anne Arundel County Police officer for 19 years before moving to Georgia. He is survived by his loving wife Betty, daughter Connie Browning, son Chuckie Dewberry (Laura) of Washington, Debbie Mimms, David Aliff, Chris Smith (Susan), Joseph Aliff, John Alliff, all of Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Michael Dewberry (Sandra), John Rogers, sisters Lynn Rose (Mark) of Annapolis, Mary Jo Gallagher (Steve) of Deale, and Lori Wichmann (Tom) of California.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Dewberry.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019