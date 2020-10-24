1/1
Charles Robert Disney, Sr., 72, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, MD, died at his home on October 20, 2020. Mr. Disney was born on February 1, 1948 in Pasadena, MD to the late Raymond Sr. and Beatrice Disney. He showed an interest in Firefighting from an early age by joining the Green Haven Volunteer Fire Department. After serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973, his interest in Firefighting eventually bloomed into a full-fledged career with the Naval Academy Fire Department. He would go on to serve there for over 27 years before retiring in 2004 as the Chief of the Naval Academy Fire Department. Charles also served as the President of the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department in the early 2000's. After retirement, Mr. Disney worked for the Anne Arundel County Fire Marshall's Office and continued to serve in different leadership roles at Magothy United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong member. In addition to his parents, Mr. Disney is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Disney; and sisters, Elizabeth Keller and Paulette Disney. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, L. Elaine Disney; son, Charlie R. Disney, Jr. of Pasadena; daughters, Kimberly R. King of Newport News, VA and Pam L. Gavin of Pasadena; brother, Ray Disney of Florida; sister, Beatrice Kaholo of Texas; and seven grandchildren, Stefanie and Eric King, Aubrey, Chloe, and Emily Gavin, and Riley and Logan Disney. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium MD 21093 or the 100 Club of Anne Arundel County, P.O. Box 911, Pasadena, MD 21123. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
