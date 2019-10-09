Charles E. Hood (1979 - 2019)
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD
21113
(410)-672-2200
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
On October 6, 2019, Charles E. "Chuckie" Hood of Odenton passed away at home. Beloved son of Charles and Diana Hood; loving brother of Brian Hood and his wife Sara; cherished uncle of Mia and David Hood. He is also survived by other loving family members and dear friends. Chuckie graduated from Arundel Senior High in 1997 and worked as a supervisor for Serta Mattress in the D.C. area. His passions included ten-pin bowling and horse racing. Most especially, he loved spending time with his niece and nephew. Chuckie was well-loved and will be sorely missed by so many. The family will receive visitors at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton on Thursday, October 10th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the at . For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
