1/
Charles E. Jubb Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 28, 2020, E. Charles Jubb Jr., 87 of Crownsville, MD passed away. Charles was born March 21, 1933, the son of the late Mildred Hessler and Elmer C. Jubb Sr. Charles is survived by his beloved wife Dianne; loving daughter Leslie Jubb Lescalleet (Greg), daughter Kelcey Hereau (Joe), loving son E. Charles Jubb III (Meg); step children Leah Tillett (Robert), Theresa Crocker (Robert) and Paul Ogle III. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Jubb (Betty);sisters Kim Cramer (Chuck) and Kelly Scheiderer (Larry) and step-sister Mildred Newton (Lee); adoring grandchildren Brad Lescalleet (Cari), Tim Lescalleet (Christina), Daniel Hereau, Joey Hereau (Emily), E. Charles "Chae" Jubb IV, Sam Jubb, Alexandra Tillett, Eric Jake Tillett, April Van Gilder, Heather Van Gilder; 8 cherished great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his step sister the late Patricia Gabriel (Dick) and step-brother Michael Hessler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles received a Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University in Chemical Engineering, followed later by an MBA. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and he enjoyed many business and leisure ventures in engineering, sailing, boat building and photography. All services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved