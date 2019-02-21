Age 94 | 1924 - 2019Charles "Earl" Matthews born 11/10/1924, passed away Wednesday, 2/13/2019. Earl lived In Annapolis, MD for years and was a resident of Windsor Mill, MD at the time of passing. Calling hours are Sunday, 2/24/2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD 21133. The same location hosts the Wake held Monday, 2/25/2019, 10:30 am followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 am. The interment takes place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Monday, 2/25/2019, 1:45 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019