Charles "Chuck" Edward Erdman, Jr., 78, a resident of Arnold for over 35 years, passed away on April 9, 2020 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He had been a resident at Charlotte Hall for six years, and died from complications due to dementia. He is survived by his wife, Sue Kinlein Erdman of Arnold; children: Jennifer (Chris) Good of North Potomac, MD, and Greg (Kathleen) and Brad Erdman, both of Washington, DC; and four grandchildren: Sophie, Josh, Giselle, and Lillia. Chuck was born in Baltimore, MD on June 27, 1941 to Eugenia and Charles Edward Erdman, Sr. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School, Towson High School and Loyola University in Baltimore. He honorably served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, including tours of duty in both Japan and Parris Island, SC from 1959-1963. Chuck spent most of his post-military years working in sales, selling for companies such as Ford, Toyota, HON Office Furniture, LaJolla Technology, Medtronic, Holland Grill, and Wurth. Later, he earned his Captain license in the U.S. Coast Guard, providing both charter day sails for those wanting to experience the thrill of sailing, and also operated sailboat deliveries up and down the East Coast. Chuck was a talented gourmet home cook, creating many memorable meals for his family and friends to enjoy, and bestowed that talent to all three of his children. He also had a passion for sailing, and took his family and friends on countless sailing trips throughout the years. He was an avid reader of novels and newspapers, and enjoyed working on many home improvements projects as well. A Memorial Service will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org). An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.