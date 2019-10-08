Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles F. Porter. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Asbury Town Neck U.M.C 429 Asbury Drive Severna Park, , MD View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM Asbury Town Neck U.M.C Send Flowers Obituary

Milford, DE - On October 2, 2019, Charles Frederick Porter went home to be with the Lord. He was born on August 21, 1945 in Severna Park, MD to the late Wilbert Porter and Dorethea Ryan. Charles graduated from Bates High School in Annapolis, MD, and attended Howard County Community College and The Community College of the Air Force Mr. Porter honorably served our country in the Air Force for over 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1990. During his time in the Air Force he received various metals, including; Meritorious Service Metal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation with Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Metal with Silver and Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device and a Presidential Humanitarian Award. He enjoyed listening and singing to music, working in his yard, and serving his church and helping people. He was a member of the Asbury Town Neck U.M. Church, The Johnson Male Chorus, and serving as Board Member of The Sitao Corporation. Charles was also a member of the American Legion. Charles is survived by his wife of 17 years, Catherine E. Oatis Porter. He is also survived by his children; Charles F. Porter, II of Los Angeles, CA., Roderick J. Oatis of Plano, Texas, and Jonathan E. Oatis Davidge, Sr. of Abingdon, MD., his brothers; Larry Gilmer of Baltimore, MD., Wilbert Porter, Jr. of Arnold, MD., and sisters; Thelma Elliott of Elkton, MD., Barbara Ryan of St. Cloud, FL., Patsy Scott of Cherry Hill, MD., Joyce Riddle of Arnold, Md., and Wanda Porter of Arnold, MD., three grandchildren, his brother in laws, Kenneth Oatis, Sr.(Luvenia) of Memphis, TN,Joseph Oatis, Sr.(Bonnie) of Plano, TX , Melvin Oatis,(Nancy) of Lamar, MS., Sisters-in-law; Edith Wright of Virginia Beach, VA., Joe Ann Oatis of Owings Mills, MD.,Sheila Mcinnis (Darryl) of Hattiesburg, MS.,Gwendolyn Jones of Memphis, TN., Audrey Newsome (Earl) of Richardson, TX., a special friend from childhood, James Chase, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 10th, from 10am-11am at Asbury Town Neck U.M.C., 429 Asbury Drive, Severna Park, MD 21146, with a service to follow at 11am. Interment will be at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery – Crownsville.

