Charles F. Skipper, 72, of The Villages, Florida passed away on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 28 years, Susan Skipper, his son, Charles Ashley Skipper (and his wife Karen), and grandson Charles Cody Skipper. Charlie was born in Annapolis, Maryland to Charles E. Skipper and Dorothy Roberts. He was a graduate of Washington College and Bowie State University, where he received a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Education and School Administration. He spent 30 years as a teacher (social Studies was his favorite) and School Administrator with Ann Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland. During many summers he was a tennis professional with Mears Point Marina. Charlie was a member of many clubs and organizations throughout his life including the JayCees, Annapolis Summer Garden Theater, the Annapolis Masonic Lodge #89, the Annapolis Elks Lodge #622, Crabtown Ski Club, and the Marshyhope Rod and Gun Club. He also loved to travel (especially on Cruise Ships), hunt, and play golf. After Retiring, he moved to a farm in Delaware to hunt and then to a house next to Caroline Country Club in Denton, Md. In 2018, Charlie moved to The Villages, FL where he could enjoy the warmer weather and play golf all year long. Arrangements are entrusted to the National Cremation Society and funeral services will be held on January 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Methodist Church on Rowe Blvd, in Annapolis, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019