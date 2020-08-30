Kidd, Charles G. on August 25, 2020 died of natural causes. He grew up on a dairy farm in New Freedom, Pennsylvania with 6 other siblings and graduated McDaniel College (Western Md College). He served as First Lieutenant in the 7th Calvary during the Koran War. Married Ann Marie in 1956. He worked in printing/packaging in Baltimore, represented the Company around the country as manager of technical services. He was a salesman in New York for International Paper, served as plant superintendent in a printing plant in Rochester. He was an award-winning home improvement builder for homes along the Magothy River on Gibson Island, MD. Surviving are two sisters, Margaret Tate and Ruth Jowais and many nieces and nephews. Service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.