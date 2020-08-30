1/1
Charles G. Kidd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kidd, Charles G. on August 25, 2020 died of natural causes. He grew up on a dairy farm in New Freedom, Pennsylvania with 6 other siblings and graduated McDaniel College (Western Md College). He served as First Lieutenant in the 7th Calvary during the Koran War. Married Ann Marie in 1956. He worked in printing/packaging in Baltimore, represented the Company around the country as manager of technical services. He was a salesman in New York for International Paper, served as plant superintendent in a printing plant in Rochester. He was an award-winning home improvement builder for homes along the Magothy River on Gibson Island, MD. Surviving are two sisters, Margaret Tate and Ruth Jowais and many nieces and nephews. Service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved