Charles G. Weishaar, 94, of Glen Burnie, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born in Baltimore to the late Charles F. and Elizabeth A. Weishaar. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and was a longtime member of the Howard Masonic Lodge #101. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, gardening, landscaping, truck driving, woodworking and was a bear hunting guide in Canada for over 20 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen A. Weishaar; and his siblings, Elizabeth Lindhardt, Marie Talley, Harry Weishaar, Butch Weishaar, and Florence Mack. Chuck is survived by his two sons, Charles D. Weishaar and his wife, Lisa; Gary G. Weishaar and his wife, Kimberly; cherished grandchildren, Blake, Anna, Lindsey, Kelsey and Colby; dear sisters, Audrey Slusher and Mary Raines; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie, on Friday, April 26th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019