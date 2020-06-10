On Friday, June 5, 2020, Charles H. Henkel, Jr., 80, of Severn passed away at home with family by his side. Charles was born on February 19, 1940 in Baltimore to the late Frances A. and Charles H. Henkel, Sr. After graduating high school, he became a shipping manager for over 25 years for Tate Architectural Products, then went into furniture restoration for another 20-plus years at Cort Furniture. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, gardening and woodworking. Charles is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Mary L. (Hood) Henkel; sons, David L. (Monica L.) Henkel, and Jeffrey A. Henkel; grandchildren, Lauren E. (Christopher J.) Engler, Andrew L. and Erica M. Henkel; great-grandchildren, Lavinia E. and Everett J. Engler; and brothers, Robert L. and Kenneth Henkel. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Annalee Henkel. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10 from 9:30am until a funeral service begins at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD (face coverings required). Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at hospiceofthechesapeake.org or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at stpaulsgb.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.