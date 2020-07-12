Charles H. Steele, 88, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late Charles H. and Gilga G. Steele in 1932 in Toledo, OH. Charlie grew up in Annapolis during the depression and supported his mother by holding several paper routes during World War II. He began his service to Annapolis as a volunteer firefighter with Rescue Hose Company No. 1 at the age of 16 and worked his way to the rank of Captain. After graduation from Annapolis High School and serving in the United States Navy, he received a degree in Fire Protection Technology from Oklahoma State University and was hired as a Deputy Chief by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. He was appointed as the Annapolis Fire Department's first career Fire Chief and served from March 1964 to September 1987. Chief Steele is credited with laying the foundation of the modern-day Annapolis Fire Department. He reduced the average costs of fires by developing a comprehensive water supply system for the city, implementing aggressive fire prevention, and instituting training programs for all personnel. He set up the current Retirement Plan for Public Safety and partnered with area physicians and hospitals to pioneer the Emergency Medical Services for Annapolis. Charlie was very proud to have served on the Board of Directors of the National Fire Protection Association where he wrote many standards that are still in use by fire departments nationwide. He was also on the Board of the Anne Arundel General Hospital and worked as their Clerk of Works for eighteen years, building the new Anne Arundel Medical Center - Jennifer Road complex. Charlie's passion was traveling around the world with his family, and he was an outstanding photographer who loved to share pictures taken from his favorite destinations including New England, Germany, Switzerland, and Antarctica. He was an avid crossword puzzler and a ruthless gin rummy opponent, he always had a smile on his face, and nothing gave him more pleasure than a nice Beefeater martini. Charlie was a Past President of both the Annapolis Lions Club and the Annapolitan Club, and worked diligently in fundraising efforts. He was a 14 year resident of Ginger Cove in Annapolis and was blessed to make countless friends and receive outstanding care from the Ginger Cove staff. Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 45 years and the love of his life, Diane Basil. He leaves behind his two daughters, Jeanne Coughlin (Dennis) and Betsy Bodziak (Bill), and two grandchildren, Peyton and Griffin Bodziak. He is also survived by the family members of his late sister, Nevett Matton. Friends are invited to celebrate Charlie's life on Tuesday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either the Oklahoma State University Foundation - FPST Excellence Fund or the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation.



