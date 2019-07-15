Charles Denton Holmes, 89, of Severna Park, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Elvira Holmes and by his beloved wife Shirley M. Holmes. He is survived by his son Charles D. Holmes of Severna Park; his daughter Robynn Spilker (Leonard Spilker) of Severna Park, his sibling Kathryn Monahan, as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Charles was a retired comptroller and Army Veteran and enjoyed spending his time golfing, playing tennis, reading and doing crossword puzzles. Interment will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 15, 2019