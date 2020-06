Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles "CJ"Jones of Upper Marlboro, MD, died at age 85 on June 26, 2020 after a brief illness. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. til Noon, with a private service to follow at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 3328 Davidsonville Rd (Rte 424), Davidsonville, MD 21035.



