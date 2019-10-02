Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph "C.J." Holler. View Sign Service Information Ambrose Funeral Home 1328 Sulphur Spring Road Arbutus , MD 21227 (410)-242-2211 Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Ambrose Funeral Home 1328 Sulphur Spring Road Arbutus , MD 21227 View Map Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ambrose Funeral Home 1328 Sulphur Spring Road Arbutus , MD 21227 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Christopher's Episcopal Church 116 Marydale Road Linthicum Heights , MD View Map Interment Following Services Meadowridge Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Joseph "C.J." Holler, age 74, longtime resident of Linthicum, MD passed away on September 28th. Born May 3, 1945, C.J. graduated from Andover High School in 1963. He served honorably in the United States Army in the 1960's. He was employed with Delta Airlines for 36 years until his retirement in 2002. Second only to his love of family, was his love for coaching. He was a staple in Anne Arundel County High School Softball for more than three decades. He was the devoted father of Stacey Holler Summers, Kelley Renee Ritter and her husband Michael Ritter; cherished grandfather of Lauren Ritter, Sarah Ritter, Alexander Ritter, Benjamin Ritter, Donald White, Kyle White, Brittany White; loving great grandfather of Bryce White, Jayden Rigsbee; dear brother of Wayne Holler and his wife Judy Holler, the late Brian Holler and his wife Lise Holler. C.J. was also survived by many other loving family and friends. Family members and friends may gather at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus, MD, on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11AM at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 116 Marydale Road, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. The interment will immediately follow in the Meadowridge Memorial Park. For condolences please visit

