Charles Jr Knight II aka Chuck Knight was a loving husband, father, son and brother. Chuck, a devoted Christian with a strong faith in God and had a family first attitude. Chuck was known by family, friends and members of the community as one to always help others, even before himself. He held the highest integrity, morales and values close to his heart... always to do the right thing. His passion for flying helicopters and loved showing others what he loved and flying around his home in Anne Arundel County. He was very careful, and would plan his flight hours in advance, including checking the weather in days of preparation. He was always safety first. I still remember my first flight with Chuck and how he just lit up with excitement and going over all the safety checks at least two or three times. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Meade Sr. High School. He owned Welsh's Trailer Court and was President, CEO of Knight's Contracting Inc. both in Laurel, Maryland. His surviving family include his wife Joanna Knight, daughter Ariana Knight and another daughter on the way. Mother is Linda Knight and sisters include Missie Knight-Beck, Judy Ortiz and Diane Taplin. We miss him terribly and can't believe this has happened to someone we love so much. Chuck is one we could only strive to be and have in their lives. He is a one of a kind and we miss him very much. No words can describe the loss we have suffered. A Memorial Service was held at Grace Pointe Community Church of The Nazarene.

