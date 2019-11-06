Charles L. Fleming, 63, of Glen Burnie passed away on November 4, 2019. Charlie was born on April 11, 1956 in Augusta, GA to the late Robert and Pauline Fleming. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1975 and was a Heavy Construction Foreman who worked on many large jobs throughout the State of Maryland. Charlie was a member of Pythagoras Mason Lodge, the Scottish Rite, the Boumi Temple Shriners and the Sons of the American Legion Post 40. He loved the NY Yankees and had a passion for sports. He also enjoyed cooking and Christmas baking. Charlie is survived by his wife, Elaine Fleming; his sons, Charles Fleming II (Tabitha) and Derrick Fleming (Lacey); his step children, Sarah Pfoff and Christopher Pfoff; his grandchildren, Robert Fleming, Nathan Fleming, Aleahya Fleming and Adrienne Zulauf; his sisters, Dee Fleming and Mary Ramsey; his nieces, Christina Harmon, Melissa Tucker and many other nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Fleming. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Thursday & Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Arundel Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 9th at 11 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019