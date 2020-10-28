1/
Charles "Sonny" Lentz
Charles J. Lentz (also known as Sonny) November 17th 1934 to October 22nd 2020 Charles passed away peacefully at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Martinsburg, WV. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School, Class of '53. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Army and served from 1954 to 1957 as part of the Army Intelligence Unit. He then went to work for the NSA until retirement. He is predeceased by his mother Marie Katherine Lentz (nee Kreiner), father Stuart James Lentz, Sr., brother Stuart James Lentz, Jr., sisters Mildred J. and Margaret L.D. Lentz, first wife Lela Mae Blizzard Lentz, and stepson Keith E. Jacob. He is survived by stepson Paul S. Jacob, Lynn M. Ganske-Arnold, also surviving is wife Audrey Regina Childress, step daughter Terri Slutter, 2 nieces, 1 nephew, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature, his pets, and music of which he was self taught on several instruments. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In memory of Charles donations made be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, Martinsburg, WV, or an animal shelter of your choice.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
