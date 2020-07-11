Charles M. Crowley Jr, 56, of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, passed away on June 25, 2020 in his home. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Charles and Georgia Crowley. He worked for the National Elevator Industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and visiting Ocean City, MD. He is survived by his beloved children Amber Crowley, Candice Crowley and Caitlynn Crowley; granddaughter Mary Jane Davis; and siblings Christine Hartman and spouse Ron; and Deborah Boone and husband Isaiah. A service and celebration of life will be held in 2021 due to closures and restrictions, so that we can celebrate his life with all of his family and friends.



