Charles Read Madary, Jr., 83, died October 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in the city of Baltimore, MD, son of Charles Read Madary, Sr. and Margaret E. Boyd Madary. Read, as he was known, graduated from St. Paul High School Class of 1954, a BS degree in business and ROTC from the University of Maryland/Smith Business in 1958. In that same year he was commissioned into the Air Force, where he served five years active duty. He then joined the 175 Tactical Fighter Group from 1962 to 1979. During this time, he worked for IBM and then chose another path of 32 years with Westinghouse/Northrup Grumman. He married Luann E. (Tade) Middlesworth in June of 1979. The resided in Arnold, Annapolis and then to the Eastern Shore in Oxford, MD. Well known for his quick wit and sense of humor, you would find him sitting on the front porch talking with everyone that passed. Many times, telling outlandish stories, leaving the people to wonder what was true or not. Hence the name he was given "Dr. Truth". He was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, Vice Commodore of the Oysterville Yacht Club, Oxford Station and he served on the Board of Appeals for the Town of Oxford. In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by a brother, Charles Boyd Madary. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Luann Madary; two sons, Charles Read Madary, III of Florida and Mark Andrew Madary of Annapolis; stepchildren, Deborah Oursman of Washington, DC and Neil Middlesworth of Virginia; granddaughters, Paige and Hannah Madary and step-granddaughters, Madison and Elizabeth Middlesworth. A service will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 PM at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD with Father Kevin Cross officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Oxford Fire Dept., 300 Oxford Rd., Oxford, MD 21654 or Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019