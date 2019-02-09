Mr. Charles Edward Mannion, Sr. was born in Baltimore, MD on May 2, 1931 to the late William Mannion and Agnes Mannion. He moved to Linthicum from South Baltimore 62 years ago. Mr. Mannion was an active member of St. Philip Neri Church. He worked for Woodholme Country Club for 55 years and B & O railroad for 39 years. In his free time he enjoyed dancing, golf, casino trips, and walks. Mr. Mannion was an Orioles fan and enjoyed going to the VFW.Mr. Charles E. Mannion passed away peacefully at Inspiration Memory Care Assisted living on February 8, 2019. In addition to his parents, Mr. Charles Mannion was predeceased by his loving wife Anna A. Mannion in 2010 and two great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sons Charles E., Jr., Thomas, and Richard Mannion of Linthicum, his daughters Patricia A, Magness of Severna Park and Carol E. Thompson of Linthicum, ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mr. Charles Mannion will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Friends may call on the family Sunday, February 10, 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
