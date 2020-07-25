Charles Franklin Mason passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Folkston Nursing home, Folkston Georgia, formerly of Delray Beach, FL and Annapolis Maryland. Born July 21, 1933 to parents Mary Elizabeth and Charles Mason in Franklin Massachusetts. Graduated from high school in Franklin, MA and served in the Navy from 1954-1958. He was a member of Cason United Methodists church in Delray Beach, Florida. He is survived by his children C. Michael Mason (Amy); Joseph B. Mason (Lynn), Kathleen M. Gustafson (Eric), Jennifer A. Robinson (Craig), and grandchildren: Morgan, Christina, Jessica, Jade, Samantha, Rebecca, Nicole, and Emily. As well as greatgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Kenneth A. Mason. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Delray, FL.



