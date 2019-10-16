On Monday, 9/30/19, we lost a true leader who is now a legend in his own time; Charlie Merkle. He died peacefully at a place he eventually called home; Locust Lodge which is near Annapolis, MD where his daughter, Missy and her family reside. He was born and raised in Madison, WI. He attended Edgewood High School where he was an all-star athlete before enlisting in World War II where he served in the United States Navy on the USS Custer and Farragut in the Pacific theater 1945-47. Following his service he returned to marry the love of his life, Joan "Ritz" Heilman. They were married 70, wonderful years before the passing of "Ritz" in 2017. They were blessed with five children; Charles (Mike) Merkle, Mary Merkle Warmke, Marcie Merkle Statz, Mark Merkle and Melissa (Missy) Merkle Selick. Charlie was also a Madison, WI Fire Fighter. He served over 30 years before retiring. He is survived by his son Mark (Peggy) Merkle, daughter Missy (Jerry) Selick, his seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A visitation and mass celebrated by Father Rick Heilman (nephew) for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 3:00 at Blessed Sacrament Church 2121 Rowley Ave. Madison, WI 53726. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Locust Lodge in Pasadena, MD; a cozy house where the most caring, supportive individuals care for those suffering with dementia.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019