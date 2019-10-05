Rev. Charles Michael Routh, age 73, formerly of Pasadena, MD and more recently of Troy, OH passed away on October 1, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. Mike was born on July 16, 1946 in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles H. and Edith Celeste (Turner) Routh. Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years: Joyce Ann (Whaling) Routh; son and daughter-in-law: David A. and Melissa Routh of Pasadena, MD; daughter and son-in-law: Pamela A. and Bruce Williams of Troy, OH; brothers and sisters-in-law: Thomas and Jeanne Routh of New Port Richey, FL and Joyce Routh of Glen Burnie, MD and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother: Fred Routh. Mike served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after a civil service career with the US Department of Defense. Mike most recently served as Pastor with the Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene for 25 years. Friends may visit on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM and 7:00 –9:00 PM at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene, 100 Northdale Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 with Rev. Dennis Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glen Burnie Church of the Nazarene, 100 Northdale Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019