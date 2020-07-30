Charles Mirachi passed away suddenly on July 19, 2020. Charles, son of Francesca and Salvatore Mirachi was born in New York City in 1921. Charles had 2 brothers and 4 sisters. Upon graduation from high school Charles joined the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC) and worked in Oregon. He joined the U. S. Navy in 1939 and was extremely proud of his service during World War II. After training in Newport, Rhode Island he was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CV6). He was on the Enterprise heading to Pearl Harbor at the time of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941. While assigned to the Enterprise, he was part of the Task Force 16 (Doolittle Raid), Gilbert and Marshall Island Raid, Wake Island Raid, Battle of Midway, Occupation of Guadalcanal, Battle of Steward Islands, Battle of Santa Cruz Islands, Battle of Solomon Islands, and others. Charles later also served on the Wasp, Charger, and Antietam. At the end of WWII he had achieved the rank of Electricians Mate 1st Class, but decided to leave the Navy for civilian life after marrying the love of his life, Ann. He lived for a few years in Los Angeles, California. The then moved east settling in Washington, D.C. in 1951taking a position at the Naval Research Lab. Again, he was proud of his time at NRL working as an Electronic Technician on various projects for the U. S. Navy. His last 2 years were at the Annapolitan Assisted Living in Annapolis where he made lots of friends, was very happy, and was a vibrant, smart, med free, healthy and sharp 99 year old until his sudden and untimely passing from Covid-19. He now goes to reunite with his wife Ann who preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by his sister Emily of Santa Cruz, California, his sister Ann of Aptos, California and his son Terry and daughter-in-law, Colette. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in memory of Charles at the Wounded Warrior Project
. The family invites friends to the visitation on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:30 to 12:30 pm at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home Bowie, MD, where services will begin at 12:30PM. Interment will follow in the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. For those unable to attend online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com