Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Galesville Methodist Church
Charles "Pop-Pop" Moore went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Colorado City, Texas in 1926. As a child, Charles's Father crossed Texas in a covered wagon, eventually settling his family in Carlsbad, New Mexico, where Charles grew up. Charles was a child of the Great Depression and a World War II Veteran, serving in Italy with the Army Air Corps. Charles married the love of his life, Peggy Williams, and they celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in 2019. Returning from the war, Charles and Peggy headed to Abeline Christian College. After earning his bachelor's degree there, Charles went on to get a masters in education from the University of Delaware and a doctorate of ministry from Drew University. Charles was a minister in the Church of Christ for over half a century, preaching and teaching the Good News of Christ in Loving, New Mexico; Oklahoma City; Lewistown, Montana (where he helped establish Yellowstone Bible Camp); Lovington, New Mexico; Newark, Delaware; Baker, Oregon (where he served as Dean of Baker College and coached basketball); San Antonio, Texas; and finally back to Newark, Delaware, where he eventually retired. In Newark, Delaware, Charles founded a private school, Aletheia, and served as its superintendent for 25 years. He also oversaw the building of a foster home where he and Peggy lived and cared for children, along with their own. After retirement, Charles and Peggy moved to Idaho to serve at a church in Caldwell for a few years. Eventually, they moved to Annapolis, Maryland. For the last seven years, Charles and Peggy have enjoyed the fellowship of the people at Galesville Methodist Church. Charles preached occasionally and continued to teach the Bible in his home at the age of 93. When he passed, he had just completed a series teaching II Corinthians and was preparing a new study of Hebrews for Fall 2019. Teaching was his passion, but Charles also love to fly fish, hunt, and he was an avid reader and sports enthusiast (Go Eagles!). Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Minnie Moore. He leaves behind his loving wife of 74 years, Peggy Williams Moore; his children: Geoff Moore (Sharon), Sharla Hackworth (Richard), Rebecca Plaster (Mark), David Moore (Kate), Tim Moore (Michelle), Jon Moore, Laura Moore, and a host of friends. Pop-Pop, as he was affectionally called, also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2:30-3:30 PM at the Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713 followed by a service in celebration of Charles's life at 3:30 PM. Burial will be private in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For friends in the Annapolis area, a memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 3 PM at the Galesville Methodist Church, 4825 Church Lane, Galesville, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Blue Hens for Christ at the Newark Church of Christ or Happy Life Children's Home, or the Jesse Kay Children's Hospital in Kenya (www.happylifechildrenshome.com) For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home 302-731-5459
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
