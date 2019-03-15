Charles "Charlie" Parker, 76, a resident of Henderson, MD for four years and previously of Hurlock, MD, died on Sunday, March 10 at Bridgepoint Hospital in Washington, DC. Born on August 6, 1942, in Washington, DC to the late David and Evelyn Parker, Charlie was a truck driver for many years, most recently with Hometown Landscaping. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Riverdale Heights Volunteer Fire Department. Charlie is survived by his siblings, Mary Anne Milton of Henderson, MD and David Bert Parker of Annapolis, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia, Clyde, and Harold. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a GoFund Me account has been created to raise the money for funeral expenses (https://www.gofundme.com/charles-039charlie039-parker-funeral-expenses?teamInvite=k0B11V5LOdo1LkOAkalZvlmKTXdLXXAaXUs4aYjWjAJIAqv46cBCCviWW9qZ73YS). Online condolences and tributes may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019