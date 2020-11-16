"Randy", 67, of Annapolis gave his farewell performance November 13, 2020 after fighting a brave 14-year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was the son of Charles Harrington Smith and Carolyn Wilma Cheney. Born in Washington, D.C. March 23, 1953, having lived in Lanham, MD with his parents and siblings: Linda, Sharon and Brian. The family later moved to Annapolis in 1966. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1971 and later attended Charles County Community College receiving his certification in heating and air conditioning. He was an avid musician and keyboardist playing for over 40 years; he was part of a number of local home bands including his most recent band "Critical Area'. In 2014, he sailed with a crew aboard "Himmel" to Bermuda. He was an avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed classic cars and motorcycles. Randy is survived by his wife, Shirley, whom he met in 1974 and married in 1977. Their three children: Kenneth Anthony (Kelly), Charles Robert (Monica), and Shae O'Riordan (Caryn); and his three grandchildren: Colby, Carsyn and Camryn born to Kenneth and Kelly. Among his accomplishments he was a class A, CDL Licensed truck operator, CB radio operator "Toyman" and later went on to become a Ham licensed Amateur radio operator, "N3YOX", certified for off shore sailing, self-employed as a mechanic, ran Smith's Services as a lawn company, and most recently a successful Bio-medical equipment repair business for over 20 years. His greatest joy in life was his time spent with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an extraordinary knack connecting with others making life-long friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma foundation. Friends and family viewing visitations will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home at 12 Ridgely Ave. on Nov. 18, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m and 7 - 9 p.m. A closed private burial will follow on Thursday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com