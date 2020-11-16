1/1
Charles Randall Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Randy", 67, of Annapolis gave his farewell performance November 13, 2020 after fighting a brave 14-year battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was the son of Charles Harrington Smith and Carolyn Wilma Cheney. Born in Washington, D.C. March 23, 1953, having lived in Lanham, MD with his parents and siblings: Linda, Sharon and Brian. The family later moved to Annapolis in 1966. He graduated from Annapolis High School in 1971 and later attended Charles County Community College receiving his certification in heating and air conditioning. He was an avid musician and keyboardist playing for over 40 years; he was part of a number of local home bands including his most recent band "Critical Area'. In 2014, he sailed with a crew aboard "Himmel" to Bermuda. He was an avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed classic cars and motorcycles. Randy is survived by his wife, Shirley, whom he met in 1974 and married in 1977. Their three children: Kenneth Anthony (Kelly), Charles Robert (Monica), and Shae O'Riordan (Caryn); and his three grandchildren: Colby, Carsyn and Camryn born to Kenneth and Kelly. Among his accomplishments he was a class A, CDL Licensed truck operator, CB radio operator "Toyman" and later went on to become a Ham licensed Amateur radio operator, "N3YOX", certified for off shore sailing, self-employed as a mechanic, ran Smith's Services as a lawn company, and most recently a successful Bio-medical equipment repair business for over 20 years. His greatest joy in life was his time spent with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had an extraordinary knack connecting with others making life-long friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma foundation. Friends and family viewing visitations will be held at Hardesty Funeral Home at 12 Ridgely Ave. on Nov. 18, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m and 7 - 9 p.m. A closed private burial will follow on Thursday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-263-2222
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved